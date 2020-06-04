Watch: Piers Morgan clashes with Rudy Giuliani

It was not a very good morning on Good Morning Britain. Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani did an interview with Piers Morgan, and to say it did not go well is a major understatement.

After some initial back-and-forth between Giuliani and Morgan, the conversation descended into a shouting match between Morgan and Rudy about guns, violence and policing in America.

‘You sound completely barking mad, do you know that?’ said Morgan. At which Rudy went bananas, and attacked Morgan for having failed as a journalist in America — a reference to Morgan’s unsuccessful stint as a CNN anchor.

Things went from bad to worse as Rudy berated Piers Morgan for ‘helping to create violence in this country’. He said that Piers had ‘sucked up’ before Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid started accusing him of using profanities.

It was funny; it was sad. It didn’t help that Rudy was wearing peculiar spectacles. But Mr S couldn’t help admiring Rudy for standing up to Morgan. Proud New Yorker that he is, he wasn’t about to bullied by another sneering British tabloid guy. Anyway, it livened up Mr S's morning.