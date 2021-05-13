Watch: Scottish select committee virtual vendetta

This morning's Scottish Affairs select committee session got off to a rocky start when Tory leader Douglas Ross clashed with SNP chairman Pete Wishart. A buoyant Ross, who led his party to its best Holyrood results last week, kicked off by welcoming Scotland secretary Alister Jack and his mandarin Laurence Rockey to the committee but could not resist a swipe at the 'frankly inept and poor' Wishart who responded with similar gusto.

“ Ross: Thank you Mr Rockey for joining us today and I have to say at the outset how disappointed people must have been to watch the quite frankly inept and poor chairing of this committee so far by Mr Wishart and I think people will understand why members of his own party and across Parliament – here we go, we're not allowed to criticise the SNP –

Mr S suspects it's not the last time we will see the dynamic duo clash this Parliament, either on Zoom or (hopefully) soon in the same room together too.