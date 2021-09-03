Steerpike
Watch: SNP appointee suggests Scotland should be in hock to Beijing
Oh dear. Not content with swelling the Scottish government to an eye-watering 29 ministers in a parliament of 129, it seems the SNP now wish to emulate Beijing's over-mighty executive in other ways.
Economist Mark Blyth, who was appointed less than two months ago to the Scottish government's much-trumpeted economic council, has this week suggested that China's controversial 'Belt and Road' scheme could well be the answer to the ails of an independent Scotland.
Speaking on a Zoom call he responded to a question about whether a post-Scexit Edinburgh would be dependant on 'Russian roubles' by suggesting the threat of a Beijing-backed scheme would be worth exploiting to prove Westminster wrong for not wanting to 'play ball.'
He added: 'The point is Scotland has options that people don't think about. The question is whether they have, if you will, the wherewithal or desire to follow through on those options.'
— Sam Taylor (@staylorish) September 3, 2021
Hair-raising stuff from Mark Blyth, high profile appointee to the SNP’s new economic advisory council.Blyth says an independent Scotland should consider mortgaging itself to China. He thinks it could be a successful economic model, and/or a useful way to threaten rUK. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/AOMNfAqrET
Steerpike looks forward to the people of Scotland thinking about that threat too.