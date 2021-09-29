Watch: Starmer heckled during conference speech

Labour's conference is finishing off in much the same way it started: with party members determined to shout at each other rather than take the fight to the Tories.

During Keir Starmer's big speech in Brighton, the Labour leader has been repeatedly heckled – including as he spoke about his mother's harrowing ordeal in the intensive care ward of an NHS hospital.

One particularly worked-up Labour party member took to her feet to vent her feelings about Starmer:

Starmer responded by asking: 'Shouting slogans or changing lives, conference?'

Early on in the speech, the Labour leader was heckled for his Brexit policy and over his refusal to back demands for a £15-an-hour minimum wage. One Labour member also shouted: 'Where's Peter Mandelson?' during Starmer's speech.

Mr S is pleased to see Labour party members coming together to support their leader...