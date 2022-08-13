What are the rules around ex-presidents’ paperwork?

Tracing paper

FBI agents raided Donald Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in search of papers he is accused of removing illegally from the White House. What are the rules?

— The Presidential Records Act, passed in 1978 in the wake of Watergate, makes clear that documents relating to a president’s time in office are public property. They may not be destroyed or removed from the White House except with the written permission of the US archivist, which may be given if the records are no longer deemed to have historical or evidential value.

— The public can obtain access to the records under freedom of information laws five years after a president has left office.

However, in limited circumstances a former president can delay that for up to 12 years.

— Anyone with a conviction relating to public records is debarred from the right to access original records.

Mother country

More than a quarter of live births in England and Wales last year were to mothers born outside the UK. Where were they born?

Romania 15,894

Pakistan 15,791

India 15,260

Poland 13,373

Bangladesh 6,790

Nigeria 5,907

Germany 3,511

Lithuania 3,499

US 3,446

Albania 3,260

Source: Office for National Statistics

Down the drain

The water industry has been accused of under-investing in infrastructure. What is the total invested and spent by water companies since privatisation in 1989 (at today’s prices)?

1989/90 £9.36bn

1994/95 £9.92bn

1999/00 £10.99bn

2004/05 £9.82bn

2009/10 £10.27bn

2014/15 £9.40bn

2020/21 £10.08bn

Source: Ofwat

About time

How has the pandemic affected the way we spend our time (average minutes per day)?

2014/15

Travelling 83.5

Working away from home 150.5

Working at home 14.5

Keeping fit 18.7

Unpaid childcare 31.4

Socialising/other free time 277.4

2022

Travelling 51.5

Working away from home 116.1

Working at home 65.3

Keeping fit 24.9

Unpaid childcare 26.7

Socialising/other free time 296.8

Source: Office for National Statistics