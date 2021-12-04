What effect did a year of lockdowns have on gun crime?

The Spectator
Thirsty work
Sixty-one pub-goers on a night out in the Tan Hill Inn, 1,500 feet up in the Pennines in West Yorkshire, were snowed in for three nights with an Oasis tribute band. Manager Nicola Townsend said everyone was in good spirits and that some people did not want to leave. Some other pubs with a tricky journey home:
— Berney Arms in Norfolk is inaccessible by public road and can only be visited by boot, by boat, or, bizarrely, by train, as it has one of the country’s least-used railway stations. The pub has been closed since 2015, although there have been attempts to reopen it.
— The Old Forge at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula in the Western Highlands is an eight-mile boat ride from Mallaig or a five-hour hike from the nearest public road at Kinloch Hourn, which itself lies at the end of a 23-mile single-track road.
— The restaurant at Corrour Station on the West Highland line between Bridge of Orchy and Fort William can only be visited by train or via a 20-mile hike.
Migration patterns
How have the origins of asylum-seekers changed in the past decade?
2010
Iran 1,866
Afghanistan 1,596
Pakistan 1,416
China 996
Nigeria 978
Eritrea 711
2020
Iran 3,854
Albania 2,882
Eritrea 2,505
Iraq 2,299
Sudan 2,056
Syria 1,482
Source: Home Office
Bleak winter
The number of ‘excess deaths’ for the winter of 2020/21 was the highest since 1969/70. How does it compare with recent years?
2020/21 63,000
2019/20 10,320
2018/19 23,670
2017/18 49,410
2016/17 34,410
2015/16 24,500
2014/15 43,720
Source: Office for National Statistics
Gun shy
What effect did a year of lockdowns have on UK gun crime? (Number of offences):
2019/20
Shop 262
Petrol station 12
Post Office 16
Bank 17
Home 321
Public highway 524
2020/21
Shop 112
Petrol station 9
Post Office 8
Bank 10
Home 240
Public highway 399
Source: Home Office