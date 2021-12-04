What effect did a year of lockdowns have on gun crime?

Thirsty work

Sixty-one pub-goers on a night out in the Tan Hill Inn, 1,500 feet up in the Pennines in West Yorkshire, were snowed in for three nights with an Oasis tribute band. Manager Nicola Townsend said everyone was in good spirits and that some people did not want to leave. Some other pubs with a tricky journey home:

— Berney Arms in Norfolk is inaccessible by public road and can only be visited by boot, by boat, or, bizarrely, by train, as it has one of the country’s least-used railway stations. The pub has been closed since 2015, although there have been attempts to reopen it.

— The Old Forge at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula in the Western Highlands is an eight-mile boat ride from Mallaig or a five-hour hike from the nearest public road at Kinloch Hourn, which itself lies at the end of a 23-mile single-track road.

— The restaurant at Corrour Station on the West Highland line between Bridge of Orchy and Fort William can only be visited by train or via a 20-mile hike.

Migration patterns

How have the origins of asylum-seekers changed in the past decade?

2010

Iran 1,866

Afghanistan 1,596

Pakistan 1,416

China 996

Nigeria 978

Eritrea 711

2020

Iran 3,854

Albania 2,882

Eritrea 2,505

Iraq 2,299

Sudan 2,056

Syria 1,482

Source: Home Office

Bleak winter

The number of ‘excess deaths’ for the winter of 2020/21 was the highest since 1969/70. How does it compare with recent years?

2020/21 63,000

2019/20 10,320

2018/19 23,670

2017/18 49,410

2016/17 34,410

2015/16 24,500

2014/15 43,720

Source: Office for National Statistics

Gun shy

What effect did a year of lockdowns have on UK gun crime? (Number of offences):

2019/20

Shop 262

Petrol station 12

Post Office 16

Bank 17

Home 321

Public highway 524

2020/21

Shop 112

Petrol station 9

Post Office 8

Bank 10

Home 240

Public highway 399

Source: Home Office