What’s on today at Conservative conference: The Spectator guide | 3 October 2021

It's the first day of the annual Conservative party conference here in Manchester. The first events will be held from 11 a.m onwards with Liz Truss expected to make her first major speech since her promotion to Foreign Secretary, less than three weeks ago. Here are the highlights on the main stage and fringe events for the public:

Main agenda:

13:30 – Debbie Toon, the President of the National Convention, formally opens the conference

15:00 – Speech by the Conservative party chairman, Oliver Dowden MP

15:10 – Speech by the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss MP

16:45 – Speech by the International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Fringe events:

13:00 – Scottish Conservative and Unionist party fringe

Douglas Ross MP welcomes Scottish members, Exchange 10

15:00 – In conversation with Jihyun Park

ConservativeHome interview Jihyun Park, who fled her country to become the first North Korean to stand for democratic election in the UK during May's local elections, Central 5

15:30 – Defending democracy online

Digital Tories and the Henry Jackson Society with Damian Collins MP, George Brandis QC and David Dinsmore, Exchange 6-7 Combined

16:00 – Taxpayers' Alliance Question Time

TPA with Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, Stephen Bush, Kate Andrews and Alex Deane, ThinkTent Marquee

17:00 – Trusting the people: A mission for our party in power

ConservativeHome panel with Michael Gove MP, Nick Timothy, Claire Coutinho MP, Danny Kruger MP, Central 5

18:00 – Young Conservatives Q&A

Dehenna Davison MP in conversation with Andrew Bowie MP, YC stand

18:00 – One Nation caucus rally

Tory Reform Group, the Midlands Hotel Tea Rooms

18:30 – Conservative History Group quiz

Lord Parkinson and celebrity guests test your knowledge of Tory history, Exchange auditorium

19:30 – Maritime reception

Maritime UK invite you to enjoy a ‘tot of rum’ with Grant Shapps MP, Derby Suite

20:30 – Bright Blue reception

Sajid Javid speaks at Bright Blue's ‘Drink Tank,’ Trafford Room

20:30 – Royal British Legion fringe

Ben Wallace speaks at the RBL, Stanley Suite

20:30 – Scotland party

Douglas Ross speaks at the Scottish Conservatives Reception, Exchange 9