The Spectator
What’s on today at Conservative conference: The Spectator guide | 3 October 2021
It's the first day of the annual Conservative party conference here in Manchester. The first events will be held from 11 a.m onwards with Liz Truss expected to make her first major speech since her promotion to Foreign Secretary, less than three weeks ago. Here are the highlights on the main stage and fringe events for the public:
Main agenda:
13:30 – Debbie Toon, the President of the National Convention, formally opens the conference
15:00 – Speech by the Conservative party chairman, Oliver Dowden MP
15:10 – Speech by the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss MP
16:45 – Speech by the International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Fringe events:
13:00 – Scottish Conservative and Unionist party fringe
Douglas Ross MP welcomes Scottish members, Exchange 10
15:00 – In conversation with Jihyun Park
ConservativeHome interview Jihyun Park, who fled her country to become the first North Korean to stand for democratic election in the UK during May's local elections, Central 5
15:30 – Defending democracy online
Digital Tories and the Henry Jackson Society with Damian Collins MP, George Brandis QC and David Dinsmore, Exchange 6-7 Combined
16:00 – Taxpayers' Alliance Question Time
TPA with Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, Stephen Bush, Kate Andrews and Alex Deane, ThinkTent Marquee
17:00 – Trusting the people: A mission for our party in power
ConservativeHome panel with Michael Gove MP, Nick Timothy, Claire Coutinho MP, Danny Kruger MP, Central 5
18:00 – Young Conservatives Q&A
Dehenna Davison MP in conversation with Andrew Bowie MP, YC stand
18:00 – One Nation caucus rally
Tory Reform Group, the Midlands Hotel Tea Rooms
18:30 – Conservative History Group quiz
Lord Parkinson and celebrity guests test your knowledge of Tory history, Exchange auditorium
19:30 – Maritime reception
Maritime UK invite you to enjoy a ‘tot of rum’ with Grant Shapps MP, Derby Suite
20:30 – Bright Blue reception
Sajid Javid speaks at Bright Blue's ‘Drink Tank,’ Trafford Room
20:30 – Royal British Legion fringe
Ben Wallace speaks at the RBL, Stanley Suite
20:30 – Scotland party
Douglas Ross speaks at the Scottish Conservatives Reception, Exchange 9