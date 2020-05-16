What would a perfectly socially-distanced UK look like?

Safety first

The government was criticised for its new coronavirus slogan, ‘Stay alert’. What are the most common safety slogans in use in workplaces?

World of difference

— ‘Safety is our number one priority’— ‘Safety is no accident’— ‘Take five and stay alive’— ‘The key to safety is in your hands’— ‘No safety, know pain’The word ‘alert’ doesn’t appear until number ten: ‘Stay alert, don’t get hurt’.Source: safetyrisk.net

Estimates from around the world of what proportion of people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2:

Distant future

Chelsea, Massachusetts (Massachusetts General Hospital, mid-April) —New York (New York State public health department, 23 April) —Gangelt, Germany (University of Bonn, 9 April) —Stockholm (KTH Royal Institute of Technology/Karolinska Institute, from samples taken early April) —Geneva (University Hospital of Geneva, 9 April) —Netherlands (RIVM, Dutch National Health Institute, 16 April) —Santa Clara County, California (Stanford University, 4/5 April) —

What would a perfectly socially distanced United Kingdom look like?

Occupational health

— The land area of the UK issq km, or 245 billion sq metres.— The population is— Therefore, if we all spread out evenly we would havesq metres each.— If you divided Britain into squares of this size there would be approximatelymetres (200 feet) between us and the next person.

Does the risk of dying from Covid-19 increase with low socio-economic status? Deaths per 100,000 up until 20 April (among males aged 20-64):

Professional occupationsAssociate professional and technical occupationsManagers, directors, senior officialsSkilled tradesAdministrative and secretarialSales and customer serviceProcess, plant, machinery operatorsCaring / leisure and serviceLow-skilled elementary occupationsSource: ONS