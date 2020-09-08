When will Keir Starmer break his silence on Brexit?

It wasn't so long ago that Sir Keir Starmer was making headlines as shadow Brexit secretary for his role moving the Labour leadership in favour of a second referendum. However, since taking over the party, Starmer has gone rather quiet on the matter.

With a global pandemic dominating the news agenda, that was understandable for a while. However, with Brexit now back, some Labour supporters are wondering whether their leader has gone missing in action. While it's one thing not to comment on Johnson's Brexit deadline pledge, they sense an opportunity in today's series of events. After a cabinet minister admitted at the despatch box No. 10's Brexit plans for the Northern Ireland protocol would mark a breach of international law and a top government lawyer resigned, it appears on the surface to be an open goal for the lawyerly Sir Keir.

So, what's the hold up? Could it be that Starmer's hope of wooing both metropolitan remainers and red wall leavers has left him unsure how to proceed. Steerpike would politely remind Keir that if he makes it to No. 10, he may find a need to comment on the major political issues of the day.