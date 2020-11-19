When will Twitter crack down on Corbyn?

Whenever Donald Trump tweets something these days, it doesn't take long before Twitter moves in with a warning. 'This claim about election fraud is disputed,' is one of the latest hectoring messages to be slapped on the outgoing president's tweets. Yesterday no fewer than nine of Trump's tweets were accompanied by similar links added by moderators. It's clear that when Twitter wants to, it can act quickly.

So Mr S wonders how long it will be before it acts against another politician with a disputed claim on his profile? Jeremy Corbyn was told yesterday that he won't be getting the Labour whip back. This effectively means Corbyn is now an independent MP. Yet on his Twitter profile he describes himself as 'Labour MP for Islington North'.

Labour leader Kier Starmer would certainly dispute that claim. Will Twitter act?