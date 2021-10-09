The Spectator
Where in the world will you find the cheapest petrol?
Whole-life sentences
How many prisoners are serving whole-life sentences?
— There are currently 74 prisoners in prison with whole-life tariffs; 11 had the tariff imposed by a home secretary and 63 had it imposed by a judge. There are only two women, including Rosemary West.
— A further 29 people have at some point been given whole-life tariffs but have had them reduced on appeal, or been released under the Good Friday Agreement.
— 22 prisoners have died while serving whole-life sentences.
— The prisoner who has served the longest sentence is Robert Maudsley, who was jailed for one murder in 1977 and was given a whole-life sentence after committing a further three murders in prison.
Fill your tanks
Who has the world’s cheapest, and most expensive, petrol (when you can get it)? Prices in $US per litre.
Cheapest
Venezuela $0.02
Iran $0.06
Syria $0.23
Angola $0.27
Algeria $0.37
Kuwait $0.35
Most expensive
Hong Kong $2.57
Netherlands $2.18
Central African Republic $2.14
Norway $2.12
Israel $2.04
Source: www.globalpetrolprices.com
Livestock
A shortage of CO2 has led to a reduction in the numbers of animals being slaughtered and a backlog of animals still living on farms. How many animals were slaughtered in July compared with July 2020?
Steers (bullocks) 79,000 (-9.6%)
Heifers 63,000 (-8.1%)
Young bulls 20,000 (-16.0%)
Cows and adult bulls 51,000 (-14.0%)
Calves 5,000 (-0.8%)
Clean sheep 1.84m (-16.0%)
Ewes and rams 111,000 (-28%)
Clean pigs 940,000 (-3.1%)
Sows and boars 2,200 (-2.5%)
Source: Defra
Let’s all confer
A few other conferences you could have gone to this week:
— International Conference on Applied Science, Mathematics and Statistics, Liverpool (Sun-Mon).
— International Congress on Oil and Gas, London (Sun-Mon).
— World Conference on Disaster Management, London (Mon-Tue).
— International Conference on Machine Learning, Grasmere (Tue-Fri).
— International Conference on Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow, London (Thu-Fri).