Which countries have ditched daylight savings time?

Time for a change

A bill before the US Senate would abolish daylight saving time. Some countries which have previously practised daylight saving but no longer do so:

– Algeria (last changed clocks in 1981); Brazil (1932); China (1991); Colombia (1993); Egypt (2015); Falkland Islands (2010); Hong Kong (1979); Iceland (1968); India (1945); Indonesia (1963); Iraq (2007); Pakistan (2009); Peru (1994); Philippines (1990); Russia (2014); South Africa (1944);

South Korea (1988).

Pumped up

The price of unleaded petrol reached an average of 165.37p per litre. How does that compare with spikes in petrol prices in the past? Actual price vs price adjusted for inflation (prices per litre except where * denotes price per gallon):

Second world war (1940) | 24d* | 131p

Suez crisis (1956) | 64d* | 156p

Middle East crisis (1975) | 73p* | 143p

Petrol protests (2000) | 80p | 144p

Commodities boom (2012) | 141p | 172p

Source: BEIS/AA/RAC Foundation

Seeking refuge

Ten million Ukrainians are estimated to have fled their homes and 3.6 million are estimated to have left the country. How does the Ukrainian refugee problem compare with the numbers seeking shelter in Europe prior to the war? In 2020, 472,000 people applied for asylum in EU countries. The most common origin countries were:

Syria | 14.6%

Afghanistan | 10.2%

Venezuela | 7%

Colombia | 6%

Iraq | 4%

Pakistan | 4%

Turkey | 3%

A further 29,815 asylum applications were made in Britain, with 3,854 from Iran, 2,882 from Albania, 2,505 from Eritrea, 2,299 from Iraq and 2,056 from Sudan.

Home and away

Protestors against second homes daubed graffiti on properties in Cornwall. Which local authority areas in England have the highest proportion of second or holiday homes?

North Norfolk | 10%

Isles of Scilly | 9%

South Hams | 8%

South Lakeland | 7%

Cornwall | 5%

Source: Defra

Of all properties within 1 km of the English coast, 1.7% are second or holiday homes.