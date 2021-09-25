Which countries have the highest energy bills?

Seeds of change

The Chelsea Flower Show opened in autumn for the first time, delayed thanks to the pandemic. The show has been cancelled before due to the world wars — during the second world war the site was used for an anti-aircraft gun emplacement. But it wasn’t always held in Chelsea. It began as the Royal Horticultural Society show in Chiswick, held from 1827 onwards. It moved to Kensington Gardens in 1861 when rival flower shows were attracting visitors away. In 1888 it moved to Temple Gardens, between Fleet Street and the Thames. It was first held in Chelsea — in a single marquee — in 1913.

Highly charged

Energy prices spiked. Which countries have the most expensive electricity for domestic customers (US cents per kWh)?

Germany 39

Sub totals

BermudaDenmarkBelgium, PortugalCayman Islands, BahamasIreland, JapanBarbados, CyprusUK, Italy(Average global price is 14.2 US cents)Source: electricrate.com

Who has got the biggest submarine fleet?

China 79

The road most travelled

USRussiaNorth KoreaIranSouth KoreaJapanIndiaTurkeyGreeceUKFrance(Australia is 18th on the list with 6)Source: globalfirepower.com

An offshoot of Extinction Rebellion closed part of the M25. How much traffic does the road carry, and how does it compare with other crowded sections of motorway?

Average daily vehicle flow in 2017

M25 J18-19 (affected section) 179,643

M25 J14-15 (busiest section)M60 J12-13M1 J8-9M6 J8-9M42 J5-6M4 J4-5M8 J16-17

Source: roadtrafficstats.uk