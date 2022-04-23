The Spectator
Which countries have the most expensive train tickets?
Park the issue
Gladstone Park in Brent may be renamed as a result of the former PM’s connections with slavery. Local children have suggested Multi-Faith Park or Diversity Fields.
– Gladstone often used to stay as a guest of Lord Aberdeen at Dollis Hill House, which is in the park. Lord Rosebery was also a regular guest, as was Lord Randolph Churchill, father of Winston. Mark Twain also stayed. The park was named after Gladstone because when it was purchased for public use in 1899 he had recently died.
Against the current
How successful was Australia’s policy of processing asylum applications offshore for any migrant who arrives by boat? The figures are for migrants arriving by boat:
1998 200
1999 3,721
2000 2,939
2001 5,561
Offshore processing starts under John Howard
2002 1
2003 53
2004 15
2005 11
2006 60
2007 148
2008 161
Kevin Rudd’s government scraps policy
2009 2,726
2010 6,555
2011 4,565
2012 17,204
2013 20,587
Julia Gillard’s government reintroduces policy
2014 160
2015 0
2016 0
Source: Parliament of Australia
Fare’s unfair
The government announced a ‘rail sale’. UK train tickets for a 150-mile journey as compared with France, Italy and Germany:
London-Sheffield: £12.50 (if booked one month ahead); £22 (for travel tomorrow); £69.50 (for immediate off-peak travel); £104 (for immediate peak-hours travel)
Paris-Dijon corresponding prices: £25, £70, £41, £41
Rome-Florence: £25, £36, £36, £36
Nuremburg-Kassel: £29, £61, £61, £61
Source: www.seat61.com
Fine line
How do fines for Downing Street parties in lockdown compare with speeding fines?
— In 2017, 176,441 speeding fines were given in England. But according to DfT figures, 46% of cars on the motorway were found to be breaking the speed limit, along with 52% of vehicles on 30mph roads.
– From Mar 20-Oct 21, police issued 106,451 fixed penalty notices for breaking lockdown rules. But according to leaked government documents in June 2020, 50% of people admitted to breaking the rules. In March 2021, the ONS found that 43% of over-eighties admitted breaking the rules.