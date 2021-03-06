The Spectator
Which countries still haven’t had a single case of Covid?
French lessons
France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in jail, with two of them suspended, for corruption and ‘influence peddling’ after seeking to bribe a judge. Some other French leaders who have been convicted in criminal courts:
Taxing times
In 2020/21, public sector current receipts will be equivalent to 37 per cent of GDP. When since 1948 did we have the highest and lowest tax burden? Percentage of GDP:
HIGHEST
Off the rails
Rail fares rose by 2.6 per cent. How do traffic levels compare with a year ago?
Heavy goods vehicle 100%
Zero Covid
The 14 countries and territories listed by the World Health Organisation as still not having officially had a case of Covid-19:
In Barometer on 20 February we carried an item on the gender balance in gender studies departments, suggesting that in future the subject would be taught at the University of St Andrews by two men. The university has asked us to make it clear that it will in fact be taught by several women and men from disciplines across the university.