The Spectator
Which football teams have welcomed the strangest fake crowds?
Unusual crowd
FC Seoul apologised after using sex dolls to try to create some atmosphere as games went ahead behind closed doors because of coronavirus. It is not the first time a football club has got into trouble over a fake crowd. In 1992 Arsenal covered up works at the north end of its Highbury stadium with a large mural of spectators — but was forced to repaint it after complaints that it did not contain enough women or ethnic minorities. The Italian Serie C side Triestina also experimented in 2010 with a fake crowd of 10,000 virtual fans printed on vinyl sheeting.
Covid worldwide
Cases and deaths from Covid-19 have been declining in Britain and across Europe. But what about the world as a whole?
Week ending | New cases | Deaths
19 April - 545,223 - 46,601
Them apples
What’s happened to fresh food prices since the coronavirus epidemic began?
The largest increases between 10 January and 15 May (per kg):
And the biggest decreases:
Mile-long trains
Train services were increased, but with security guards to control crowding. How long would Britain’s busiest train be if social distancing were to be religiously enforced?