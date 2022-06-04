Which monarchs have had the longest reigns?

Long to reign over us

The Queen is the world’s current longest-serving monarch, but two in history have had longer reigns.

– Louis XIV of France ascended the throne aged four in 1643 and served until his death in 1715 aged 76 – 72 years, 110 days on the throne. He was succeeded by his five-year-old great-grandson.

– Rama IX was king of Thailand from 9 June 1946 until his death on 13 October 2016 – a period of 70 years, 126 days.

– The Queen will overtake Rama IX on 12 June this year, but will have to reign until 21 May 2024 before she eclipses Louis XIV to become the longest-ever reigning monarch.

Set in stone

What should the next jubilees be called (to go by a selection of jewellers’ websites)?

Sapphire or diamond (already used for 65th and 60th respectively) - 75th

Ruby or oak - 80th

Sapphire or diamond (again) - 85th

Diamond and emerald, or stone - 90th

Titanium - 100th

Streets ahead

For the Diamond Jubilee ten years ago, local authorities gave permission for 9,500 street closures for parties. Which parts of the country saw the most? Among counties:

Most:

Hertfordshire 451

Surrey 419

Fewest:

Somerset 60

Among London boroughs:

Most:

Wandsworth 164

Richmond 163

Fewest:

Barking and Dagenham 5

Royal protocol

How did previous monarchs mark jubilees?

– George III celebrated his Golden Jubilee with a private service, followed by a Grand Fete and fireworks at Windsor. The next day he travelled to London for a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s, followed by a dinner at the Mansion House.

– For her Golden Jubilee in 1887, Victoria was treated to a royal banquet at Buckingham Palace, attended by 50 foreign kings and princes. The following day she travelled on a state landau pulled by six horses to Westminster Abbey. She appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and there were fireworks in the gardens.

– Ten years later, for her Diamond Jubilee, a service was held on the steps of St Paul’s due to the Queen’s mobility problems. She was then taken on a six-mile procession.