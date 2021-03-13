Which TV interviews have attracted bigger audiences than Harry and Meghan’s?

Good for the goose

The government indicated that it will ban foie gras, out of animal welfare concerns. While it is often thought of as a French product, its origins have been traced back to Egypt in 2500 bc — thanks to a bas-relief at the Necropolis of Saqqara outside the ancient city of Memphis. The painting depicts workers holding geese around the necks and feeding them — although there is no great sign of force being used.

Viewer discretion

ITV reported an audience of 11 million for Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the US 17 million were said to have watched. What are the previously most-viewed TV interviews (combined US and UK audiences)?

Michael Jackson, interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, 1993 | 90m

Monica Lewinsky, interviewed by Barbara Walters, 1999 | 70m

Richard Nixon, interviewed by David Frost, 1977 | 45m

Diana, Princess of Wales, interviewed by Martin Bashir, 1995 | 23m

Barack Obama, interviewed by Matt Lauer, 2009 | 22m

He who hesitates

Who is ‘vaccine hesitant’?

— 9% of all adults, according to the ONS. It is slightly higher among women, at 10%.

— 17% of 16- to 29-year-olds, falling to 1% of the over-70s.

— 44% of people who are black or black British.

— 16% of parents with young children.

— 7% of people in the least deprived areas.

— 16% in the most deprived areas.

Family fortunes

Prince Harry complained that he had been financially cut off by his family. How many 36-year-olds are still financially dependent on their parents or other family members?

— There isn’t much data after the age of 35, but the latest ONS families and household survey finds 8% of men and 5% of women are still living with their parents at 34. At age 30 it’s 17% of men and 8% of women.

— In America, a Merrill Lynch survey found 70% of 18- to 34-year-olds received financial help from their parents over the past year and 58% couldn’t afford their current lifestyle without it — while 64% said it was a ‘bad thing’ for 25- to 34-year-olds still to be dependent on their parents.

— A study by the Pew Research Center in July found that 52% of 18- to 29-year-olds in the US were living with their parents, up from 47% just before Covid and the highest proportion ever recorded.