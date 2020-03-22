Who is Labour’s ‘designated survivor’?

With Westminster seemingly awash with coronavirus, the number of MPs and government aides in self-isolation increases by the day. This has led to chatter within government over who ought to step in should Boris Johnson find himself out of action for two weeks with a case of Covid-19. As first secretary of state, Dominic Raab is the minister No. 10 plan to draft in should Johnson fall ill – reportedly to the disappointment of Michael Gove and Matt Hancock.

So, what about Labour? Given that the leadership contest doesn't end til next month, the stand-in leader would have to come from the current shadow cabinet. On the latest episode of The Spectator's Women with Balls podcast, Emily Thornberry suggests that it could be her who steps in if both Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have to temporarily step out:

'I'm the shadow first secretary so I suppose that would mean I would be the person who might take over in many circumstances... but it's not going to happen because they're healthier than the people that they shadow in many ways.'

Thornberry to the rescue...