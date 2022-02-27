Why Britain should offer unconditional asylum to Ukrainians

There is not much more that Britain can do for Ukraine. We have done more than most: sent 2,000 anti-tank missiles and stationed troops in eastern Europe. But as thousands flee Kiev – not knowing if Putin will turn it into the next Grozny – there is something immediate and pretty profound that Britain can do: offer asylum.

The opportunity is to use Brexit powers of border control to allow anyone with a Ukrainian passport to come here. Ukraine has a population of 44 million – it’s a small country. It wasn’t so long ago that we granted an unconditional right to love and work in the UK to 450 million EU nationals – and the system didn’t topple over. So a generous and immediate offer to Ukraine would be doable and a clear demonstration that Britain is an ally worth having. Our country is suffering an acute labour shortage, so the economics are right. But even if they weren’t, we are in a crisis where the notion of solidarity with allies is being tested. Offering sanctuary to those Ukrainians fleeing the prospect of being bombed or persecuted by Putin would show that Global Britain is more than a soundbite.

When Merkel made this offer to those coming across the Mediterranean it ended in disaster, empowering people smugglers and introducing complicated issues of how you integrate Syrians, Somalis and Afghans with very different cultural values and levels of skills and education. Helping Ukraine is more simple. The wave of Polish immigration – a stunning success – has shown well Britain can accommodate newcomers from culturally similar countries (even if they don’t, at first, speak the language). A wave that started when Polish exiles from the Nazis helped defend Britain and then settled here. There’s no reason to believe that Ukrainian migrants would be any less successful.

This need not be complicated. Anyone with a Ukrainian passport ought to be allowed to stay here: for a year or two at first, longer if needed. The last twenty years have shown just how well Britain can handle this – we have the apparatus, the economic need and (through Putin’s war) the moral imperative. With 140,000 Ukrainians already on the move according to the UN, the need is certainly there. And Britain has a powerful opportunity to be that friend in need.