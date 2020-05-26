Why does this pro-EU scientist dislike Dominic Cummings so much?

The brilliant, in his own mind, Dr Mike Galsworthy has been one of the louder voices calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked immediately.

You may remember Dr Mike from the Brexit debate. Affiliated to the Labour party, he set up Scientists For EU, regularly spewing out a screed of tendentious, unscientific, pro-EU bollocks. His Wikipedia entry suggests that he 'persistently seeks clarification and sees it as a central science mission in the era of fake news' and also that he 'opposes what he sees as the debasement of knowledge in populist politics'. Does he indeed.

You might think that he would consider the Cummings story to be largely fake news and be disinclined to resort to hyperbole. Not a bit of it.

In his (almost perpetual) Twitter feed he describes Dominic Cummings as 'a compulsive liar' and 'incredibly dangerous'. He has also posted a video, approvingly, of the usual rabble outside Dominic Cummings's house, with a harridan screeching at him and people hurling abuse.

All in the name of science, then. As a scientist, Galsworthy is presumably aware that our eyes see the world in upside down form: it is our brains which put things the right way up. His clearly doesn’t.