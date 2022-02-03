Why Munira Mirza’s resignation matters

Boris Johnson's great strength has always been his ability to spot, recruit and hire a great variety of brilliant people. He did so when he edited this magazine and at City Hall, with a superb crop of deputy mayors. As Foreign Secretary he couldn’t hire anyone, so he struggled. As Prime Minister, his gift seemed to have come back when he hired Munira Mirza as policy chief. She had worked for him as London Mayor and having her in No10 was, to me, a promise of great things to come. Her resignation, today, suggests a Prime Ministerial team that's falling apart rather than being rebuilt.

She is an academic, a thinker, a fighter, writer (she once wrote a superb cover story for us) and I always saw her as a potential London mayoral candidate. Her Race Commission was one of the best things to come out of Johnson in Downing Street — and had her hallmarks. Thoughtful, thorough, brave (it meant her taking on the race relations establishment who tried to destroy her) and fundamentally progressive. Her vision of Britain is a genuinely post-racist society: she is vehemently opposed to an identity politics that sees skin colour first and character second. To young Tories, this agenda - which some refer to as culture wars - was the new Conservatism and needed to be fought with vigour. But others disagreed: Carrie Johnson thought this needlessly divisive and Dan Rosenfeld, the Chief of Staff, wanted to dial it all down. His arrival appeared to coincide with a diminution of Mirza's influence in No10: to the government's detriment.

If Johnson is to recover, he needs to rebuild a team and ought to have based that around Mirza, giving her more authority and leeway. But instead people are leaving him. In her case, she says it’s because he made that Jimmy Savile joke and told her he’d apologise — but didn’t. I suspect she left because she looked at his disintegrating No. 10 and concluded that the show is over. Mirza has worked with Johnson for 14 years, and will be a good judge of this. He once named her amongst the five women he most admires: understandably so. But the admiration no longer appears to be mutual.

There has been some inevitable bloodletting tonight. Rosenfield, who has been speaking about the need to fall on his sword for some time, finally resigned this morning. Jack Doyle, the No. 10 press chief, is off too saying he always planned to leave after two years. Martin Reynolds, he of the ‘bring your own booze’ email, is returning to the Foreign Office (if he ever makes ambassador, his parties should be legendary). Out, out, out. And no one new in.

Johnson really needed to give a story of renewal: ie, to actually hire great people. He seems unable to do so. One big-name Boris ally had been tipped to go into No10 recently told me he'd never accept a job in "that madhouse". To lose Mirza was unexpected (her husband still works there) and pretty depressing for those who hoped this week would mark a BoJo recovery. If he was going to get through this, she’s precisely the sort of person he’d need at the centre of his recovery agenda.

No. 10 is now losing key staff as much as Trump’s White House did. I’m struggling to think of a Prime Minister who was able to recharge, renew and refresh once the exodus got underway. Johnson has spent his life defying expectation of political death. He may yet survive. But it’s becoming increasingly hard to see how.