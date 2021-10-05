Isabel Hardman
Why the fringes are taking centre stage at Tory conference
Tory conference is so stage-managed these days that the main hall has long felt like a bit of a sideshow compared to the lively debate on the fringes and the packed bars. That’s been true so far this week, and not just because the ‘main hall’ is just a small area of the convention centre, so small you can hear the chatter of delegates buying clothes and jam at neighbouring stalls while ministers are trying to speak.
Whether in a ‘panel discussion’ or giving a traditional speech, ministers so far haven’t really had much to say.
It’s gone a little bit further than that, with comments to the Telegraph today about firms being ‘drunk’ on cheap labour. But the quietness is, on this front at least, deliberate.
The volume is rising today, with Dominic Raab making a number of announcements about criminal justice policy, and more due from Priti Patel and Sajid Javid later.
A focus on law and order also makes sense given its political salience, but yesterday included Michael Gove’s speech on levelling up, which is apparently a government priority. Gove didn’t announce anything. Perhaps he felt that the task of defining levelling up was sufficiently significant, given it has been two years since it became a slogan without any meaning. Or perhaps Boris Johnson is keeping all the levelling up announcements for his own speech in his own special big hall tomorrow. But it has meant that the buzz is elsewhere in the conference, including on those stalls selling clothes.