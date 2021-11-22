Why the targeting of J.K.Rowling is so terrifying

I know from bitter experience that you don’t have to be a best-selling author to be hounded by the trans ideologues. You don’t have to be an evil witch to be cancelled by the spoiled kids you made famous. You don’t even have to say you think gender identity is a load of poppycock to be accused of transphobia. And yet, once again, J.K.Rowling has been targeted by trans activists. Her crime? To speak up for women's sex-based rights.

The Harry Potter author has revealed that on Friday 'three activist actors' turned up on her doorstep. According to Rowling, the trio 'took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible'. The resulting photographs were then plastered across the internet.

Holly Stars, who was one of those named by Rowling as being involved, is known for drag performance. Bit-part actor Georgia Frost and, otherwise unknown, drag king Richard Energy, were also involved, according to Rowling. The trio held up signs proclaiming 'Trans liberation now' and 'Don't be a cissy' as they stood on the doorstep of Rowling's Edinburgh home.

Now, the police are involved and Rowling has bravely faced up to those who targeted her. In a statement, she said:

“ I have to assume that Georgia Frost, Holly Stars and Richard Energy thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps — and I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.

Rowling is right: many women who have dared to speak out against the trans orthodoxy have been intimidated and silenced. Women up and down the country fear activists calling our places of work, reporting us to the police, or sharing details about our families. We fear being 'cancelled' if we don’t accept the trans mob's ever-increasing demands to capitulate.

For speaking up — and daring to mock an article that used the words 'people who menstruate' instead of 'women' — Rowling has endured public criticism from actors she helped make famous. Her words have been incessantly misquoted and her views misinterpreted. When the Harry Potter stars recently reunited for a 20th anniversary special programme on the films she inspired, Rowling was nowhere to be seen. It seems hard not to draw the conclusion that her absence was related to her views on gender.

I share in Rowling's exasperation. For the trouble of speaking up for women's rights, I have been banned from various online platforms, including Twitter. I have been interviewed by the police twice and had photos of my children posted online with details of where they go to school. Photos of my house and my address have been published repeatedly online. Unlike in Rowling's case, though, my local police force was not interested.

This, after all, is why the hounding of Rowling is so terrifying. Because if activists can get to one of the richest women in the world, make no mistake: they can silence Janet at number 52 who risks not paying the mortgage if she loses her job.

For every female public figure like Rowling who is targeted — and for every worker cowed into parroting nonsensical mantras like 'trans men are men' — the ability to speak up is crippled. My hope is that the more these men act out their delusions of tyranny, the more the rest of us can see this element of the movement for what it is: an entitled woman-hating mob.