Will No. 10 U-turn over Marcus Rashford’s school meals plea?

How long will the government's decision not to provide free school meal vouchers over the summer last? Away from arguments about the two-metre rule and allegations of lobbying, Boris Johnson has inadvertently found himself in a high profile disagreement with England striker Marcus Rashford.

On Monday, Rashford, 22, called for the free school meal voucher system for low-income families to be extended over the summer – speaking of his own personal experience relying on the scheme when he was younger. However, his request was declined – with the Prime Minister's spokesman responding:

“ The Prime Minister understands the issues facing families across the UK, which is why last week the government announced an additional £63 million for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food and other basic essentials.

But this has not put Rashford off – he writes in today's Times calling for MPs to set aside their political differences and back the measure. A social media campaign is underway and several high-profile sports names are going public to back their colleague.

Now some Tory MPs believe it is a matter of when, not if, the government U-turns. Already a few Tory MPs have gone public – including Robert Halfon – to say that the government ought to reconsider. A similar pattern happened with the NHS migrant U-turn which saw a backbench rebellion force the government's hand. As was the case then, an argument is being made privately by backbenchers that the cost of bringing in free school meals for the summer holidays – £120 million – is a drop in the ocean compared to recent expenditure and therefore it's not worth the bad PR.

With Labour on the attack on the issue and hoping to force a vote today, pressure is going to build as the week goes on. Whether or not Johnson folds is a test of how comfortable the new Tory party is with being unpopular.