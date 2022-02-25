Will war ruin Tory party chair’s firm?

As the Prime Minister and his government urge caution to companies over Russian engagement, will party figures be considering their own business affairs? With CCHQ coming under pressure over Russian donations in the past, Mr S couldn’t help but recall that Ben Elliot’s Quintessentially firm has a long history with Russia and high net worth individuals.

The company – which has received more than £1 million in UK government contracts – makes much of its elite services on its website, boasting about how ‘our dedicated lifestyle managers make the impossible possible with access to private and exclusive cultural experiences, regularly making members’ dreams become reality.’ The group’s Moscow office claims to have:

“ Nearly 15 years' experience providing luxury lifestyle management services to Russia's elite and corporate members.’ Our office employs over 50 lifestyle managers, each of whom has completed a specialised training program. They work around-the-clock 365 days per year to provide personal concierge services to each member. From restaurant bookings to backstage concert access, a bespoke luxury lifestyle is at our clients' fingertips.

Its chief executive Kirill Levadny is quoted as saying that:

“ Russia is vast and rich. Yet at the same time, it is historically a place where even the richest have proven to have concierge needs—previously, there have been shortages. It is not enough to simply have money, one has to have proper contacts to maximise the use of that money. And this is what we’re good at here at Quintessentially: we know and can connect you to the right people.

A bit awkward perhaps, given that just yesterday, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman was delivering a stark message to London’s PR agencies and law firms via the parliamentary press pack. He told the lobby that there should be ‘no engagement’ with Russian regime and that Putin and his oligarchs should be treated like ‘pariahs on the world stage.’

Asked what Johnson's message was to British law firms representing oligarchs, the official spokesman said: ‘It would be the same to any company or individual seeking to engage with the Russian regime. There should be no engagement with them considering they have taken these actions.’

Among Quintessentially’s past super-rich clients include Andrei Pavlov, a Russian lawyer involved with the mafia. He was sanctioned last year by the British government for his role in a £160m fraud which ended with the death in custody of Sergei Magnitsky. Quintessentially subsequently claimed: ‘If we had been aware we would certainly have terminated his membership.’

Let’s hope all in Johnson’s party follow suit.