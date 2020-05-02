2455: Shadow boxing

The unclued lights (two of two words and one hyphened), individually or as three pairs are of a kind. The red squares, when correctly arranged, reveal an associated name (6,6) which solvers must include when submitting their solution.

Across

1 Cut of meat, peas and cole stewed (8)

Down

6 Whiteness of church garment at start of ecclesiastical celebration (6)13 Educated woman consumes a dish from India (5)14 Artist speaks, reportedly, to Queen (7)15 Scotsman’s extremely heavy blow (10)20 Bananas and brazils (4)22 Unmarried girls, often distressed, oddly less mad (7)23 Direct approach (4)24 French artist taking tea around one vessel (7)26 Those who are sound asleep? (7)30 Cold meats obtained from here in capital, we’re told (4)31 Food with chips cooked without oil and pepper, initially (7)34 Print pattern and stamp (4)38 Large lorry blocks topped vegetables (10)39 Gradually increases sound when finally deaf – that’s wrong (7, two words)40 Consolation, if repeated, at that point (5)42 Arabs taking car on board (6)43 Comedy horror film with girls involved with men (8)

2 Involuntary movement on the French shies (8)

3 Essential oil from Maltese town daughter dropped (5)4 Most slimy zoo site rebuilt (7)5 Computing sequence’s price upset girl (7)6 Lincoln and Lamb grafted shrub with white or pink flowers (6)7 Swaggers, having iron restraint (6)8 Takes a meal, said to provide for with force units (5)9 Misjudged the costs getting me to advertise free! (13)10 William Morris’ movement affected tar and beach boats (13, three words)17 Savoy princess of solid appearance, to some extent (3)19 Begs to provide for small county (9)21 Bletchley Park mathematician’s no good in Italian city (5)25 One that’s charged with Reagan’s campaign slogan! (8)27 Letter from Hawaii with love (3)29 This Jack has the makings of a high churchman! (7)32 It’s half-day closing, mate! (6)33 Cultured fellows beginning to support a team from Edinburgh (6)35 Happy expression in a refrain is handed on, a bit (5, hyphened)37 Base of alcohol in litre they mixed (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 18 May. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the coronavirus situation. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.