2470: Express route

The unclued lights from 1 Down to 44 are of a kind with 4 overrunning a barline into 22. Ignore their four accents. The highlighted squares, read in order row by row reveal the theme and are a translation of the puzzle’s title.

1 Most splendid former capital with bombed site (8)

Down

5 Upmarket magazine with marginal comment at end of entry (6)12 First half of the rabble is groovy! (6)13 Hudson and Kitty go fishing here? (8, two words)17 Like laciest pants? (7)18 Battle with girl and friends across the channel (7)20 Woollen cloth cut before getting put away in E13 borough (8)25 Sound of contempt from stupid fellow in Tampa. Not half (3)26 Small computer operating without letter (7)28 Rides round Austria, in trouble, so contacts over the airwaves (7)29 Small book fit for favourite (3)31 Shakespeare challenging while speaking (8)34 Spiteful verger’s first in command meets outstanding debts (7)36 Small pieces torn off Scouse bird on board (7)39 Some German waste recycled (5)41 Expert in the Listener? (6)42 Analyses once more characters from Ximenes’ era (10, hyphened)43 Distressing year in Hertfordshire town (6)

2 Commander in NSA outfit taking time off in city (8)

3 One seems poorly – vomiting (6)6 Grounds where capercailzie gather for money (4)8 Fire a gun endlessly. Get away! (4)9 Scale drawing of rigging excited all Spain (8)14 Beginning of Crimean War upset crop (4)15/30 Settle the cost of a meal, including pound for theatre poster (8, two words)16 Win embraces Welsh lad, saying goodbye (11)19 Full daylight regularly provides product from French creamery (4)21 Throw out of top-class surroundings (4)22 Having lost head, rings offering apology for mistake (4)23 Meeting for sex (8)24 Cathedral dignitary relating to the military police (7)27 Poor Chevalier left out US mock serenade (8)30 See 15 Down31 Outward appearance of girl going topless (4)32 Star – one in promising location (6)33 The current situation comes up cyclically too (6, three words)35 Go furtively from opposite points of Kenya (5)37 Completed deliveries (4)38 Measure of fine vodka served up for the baker (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 31 August. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk. We will revert to postal entries at some point. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.