2476: Playtime

The ten unclued lights (one of two words and hyphened) consist of two themes which can be resolved into five playful pairs. Elsewhere, ignore one accent.

Across

10 Source of painting old archdeacon found in spring (10)

Down

12 Display and make lace as well (6)13 Richard Murphy, it’s said, is a tyrant (8)17 Tending to wear away motor-biker’s gear returned during middle of week (7)18 Improve hospital in Cornish town with no parking zone (7)20 Could be Oxford poetry at Globe (8)25 Openings of saunas provided at resort (3)26 Turn down the heat and look relaxed (7, hyphened)28 Abominable chap, one with common sense (7)29 Snatch old bent coin – it’s a crime (3)31 One with pal afflicted with slender appendage (8)36 Legal claim embraces French joiner in city (7)40 Fellow, getting on, learning about meaningless song (8)41 Denied wrongfully – certainly! (6)42 Old magnets obtainable from Ted’s saloon (10)44 Appalling rudeness from companies finally buying products (8, hyphened)

1 Spot girl’s musical instrument (6)

2 Painting new-style 4. Well! (8)3 Develop gun without external rights (6)4 Dawn Tinsley regularly discloses star plant (5)6 Workers removing top of Y-fronts (4)7 Actuate fixed part of proposal (11, three words)9 Beaten up in larder badly (8)11 Quiet street cleaner (7)14 Outer bits of concubine’s ice cream (4)15 Eastern music turns up in culture medium (4)16 Poor Nancy ill – out all the time (11)21 Reckless prang – not chauffeur’s first (4)22 Gershwin’s turned up, covering for Indian (4)24 Discontinue blockade (7, two words)25 Starter for photographic developer (4)27 Party game for cleaner contemporary composer (8)30 I’m up in time, in the middle of it (4)32 Stop for each ten days (6)33 Compositions – last of Fauré’s duets arranged (6)35 That group of map-makers featured in article (5)37 Republic’s take-away (4)38 Fish hasn’t registered smile (4)

