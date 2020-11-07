2482: Perm all five

The unclued lights (one of two words) display a common feature, different in each case.

Across

1 Fundamentalist group keeps imprisoning old lady (5)

Down

6 Runs out of banners for ships (8)14 This slow match at Ibrox, when second-rate, would lack edge (4)15 Nosy parker holds son captive (8)16 About a pound, one company’s cotton cloth (6)17 Catch girl with Oscar (5)22 Sent off, one gets close to disquiet (7)24 Bill and Ben returned (3)26 Dedicated Follower of Fashion — loud musical work (3)28 Tornado scrambled, causing a stink (7)33 County doctor with fish, sort of eel (5)34 ‘Resort is capital inside, councillor’ (6)35 Berates, as old Archer has gone (8, two words)37 From Amritsar, an Indian princess (4)38 Comic strip villain organized hell tour unknown (9, two words)39 Aligns East with East following correction (10)41 Lower class person lied regularly (5)

1 Stolen part initially delayed for cooking appliance (8)

2 Standard description for any Tom, Dick or Harry? (10, two words)3 Some farm in Ireland, very small (4)4 A US serviceman pinches backside of player (6)5 Exceeding limits, covering more miles than necessary (11, three words)7 A nature rampant as a bull? (7)8 Group’s striped cloths for bishops (5)9 Athlete holding nothing up for one making Top Gear? (8)11 Bent thread (5)16 Look out! Dickens introduced one of his characters as ‘early man’ (11, two words)18 Old city; new vase (3)23 Embellished bed removed, remade for pitiful bungler (8)25 Evade capture with this 1978 number by The Clash (8, two words)27 Level ground serving a university (7)28 Nothing is on order for uncle (3)30 Roll with last bit of butter at new store (6)31 Fish — that is to say, perch? (5)32 Comic feast (5)36 Ducks cross Hawaii in a state (4)

