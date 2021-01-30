2491: Recycling

Ten unclued lights comprise a septet with a common theme.

Across

1 Running article perhaps subject to trial? (7)

Down

5 Again flick back whip (6)9 Has Olympian formerly lost heart? (4)11 Ham risotto moulded with cup (10)12 Muse caught by crude backing (4)14 Net damages BBC owe (6)16 Parisian to go across one French river (6)17 Readily faint when wife leaves (4)20 Mean to involve London College of Energy? (7)21 Supplementary rent, one I returned (7)23 About to go on a rank island (7)24 Old flat back in a pre-renewal state? (5)25 Acting period not without Oscar (5)27 Current back on cold reservoir (7)30 Tinker rendered over freezing houses (7)32 Cheers Henry, having skates on wheels (7)36 Jeremy Thorpe’s hidden story (4)37 Distracted by record, terribly rude (6)39 Sequence about borderless republic (4)40 Strict Family Robinson sets an example (10, two words)41 Spread weight around (4)43 Nelson’s speech curtailed after an hour (7)

1 Swamp firm with soaring litigation (5)

3 One eating flan individually (6)5 No pics I snapped of the paranormal (7)6 Bun 12 mashed for baby animal (7, two words)7 Lowering lid, arrange tiny cases (6)18 Tenant to secure her old ground (10)19 Girl doctor, one for potting plants (8)21 What reduces rates for estates, say? (9, two words)22 Show inmate rioting on ecstasy (7)26 Hinder argument, right? Overturned (7)28 Tick name in first answer books (7)29 Wicked thug almost picked up money (6, hyphened)31 Thicker pasty eaten by short lady (6)33 India into old Eastern king’s religion (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 15 February. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.