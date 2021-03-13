2497: Scramble

Six unclued lights (three of two words) are of a kind, associated with the 16’s 11s, and overseen by 28. Elsewhere, ignore a grave accent.

Across

10 Some money held back for bananas (4)

Down

12 16’s members who may face hostility, even crimes, perhaps? (10)14 Use leverage to get private information (3)17 Newly demilitarised losing demerits is epic (5)18 Index of sad ladies, distraught with two sons shot down (7)22 Quick to admit each trouncing of 16’s enemy? (6)24 Fleet assembly point in Gaul is described by Racine (5)26 Boldness has attendant making important appearance (9, two words)27 Manoeuvring, get nearer outsider from Rouen (9)29 Old twisted threads not at all robust, reportedly (5)31 Reorganised Corinthians crash out being complicit (6, three words)34 16’s aim — find the rear of Messerschmitt with great difficulty (6)36 Resigned oneself to non-professional support (7, two words)38 State aid distributed with hand outs, initially (5)40 Current fine restricts hooligan (3)41 Being given holy orders, could be nominated rector (10)42 Little woman, born pre-Fifties (4)43 Silver is not this well-behaved (12, four words)

2 Toil, but see criminal in dungeons (10)

3 Dark brown or light brown will restrict painter (7)4 In pool, time for some rhythm (5)5 Growth of intellect in Essex? (9)6 Double-tongued character has to cultivate allotment (6)7 Unwanted items such as mourning clothes (5)8 Reversion does not affect this legal document (4)9 Airway point into centre is under reconstruction (12)16 At heart Bleriot dreaded briefings being 12 (3, initials)19 Playwright’s son making fourth change in play (6)20 In middle of winter a bronze for swimming (6)23 Loose woman with marijuana and diamonds advanced in the property market (9)25 Leaf-gatherer on the greensward sounds depraved (8, two words)30 Upset working with one top Hollywood star (6)32 Reportedly tries to open lock to Mint receptacle (3)33 Bishops wanting day of rest (not Thursday!) to come back (5)35 I left Elaine in distress for another girl (5)37 Beauty marries Beast — their hearts glow (4)

