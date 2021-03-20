2498: Cross-country

The unclued lights are all non-words, but each can be resolved into a pair of thematic solutions.

Across

1 Game stuffed with hard vegs (6)

Down

7 Lacks confidence, but somehow is seen in parties (6)13 Cast of Hamlet gutted about falling-out (5)15 Feature of credit (9)16 Sister screwed up extra chances at school (6)20 Stentor’s warning of nebulous threat (7)21 Meagre buffets for the Garden Goodie (6)22 Airport facilities lacking vehicle for fliers (6)24 He’s surprisingly genial and philosophical (8)26 Shop in Edinburgh stocks wood (4)27 Mark Ramprakash keeps farm animal going to and fro (3)28 Chief contributor to magazine (3)29 Poetic time of day in Irish mountains, we’re told (4)32 Like sherpas seen injured outside, looking washed out (8)34 Threatening stare from lecturer in peninsula (6)35 Girl from the centre of Redditch – one who’s in the Channel (6)37 Loner cites trouble during account (7)39 Traditional tales about a husband in Punjabi city (6)42 Deduce why the batsman’s dismissed (9, two words)43 Exotic dish managed to fill me. Just the opposite (5)45 State Alabama’s like the borders of Korea (6)46 Quiet group boxed in by American troubles (6)

1 Former leader’s vehicle negotiating chicane (4)

2 Disgusting cover on broken flue (7)3 The purposes of first-class writing (4)4 The lady turned, ashen (7)5 Rough weather on Northern Rail (8)6 Very keen on Tyneside chant (6)8 Duck having twitch of the ear (4)10 Carry minute ritual object (5)17 Encouraging, say, old company (6)23 Peters upset award-winning actress (6)26 Requisition high places for gymnastic exercises (8, hyphened)30 Explain a mystery as clouds dissipate? (7, two words)31 Playing field – game on it for conscript (7)33 Cabbages and sausages but no heart (6)36 Fish with a line, for example (5)38 Brother’s nose, ten times bigger at the front (4)40 Flower from Cockney’s home? (4)41 Young hawk and eaglet lacking tag, for example, returning (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 5 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.