2519: Not so up-to-date

One clued solution can precede each unclued light (four of two words and one of three), all to be found in Chambers, Brewer, songs or sayings.

Across

9 Come to as Polyphemus would do? (10, three words)

14 Queen perhaps delaying introduction of legislation (3)

16 Amongst others, some retaliate (6, two words)

20 Word for scars strangely metaphorical — no caret needed (7)

22 Head of college conceals article — makes a pile (7)

24 Hester, a remarkable lady (7)

26 Yours only houses a porcupine (5)

28 Work unit holds possible link with Black Forest menace (7, hyphened)

31 New rites to include completely sober musical pieces (7)

33 He cried — because he couldn’t find a snark? (7)

37 Rabbit chaser’s vicious attitude, cutting head off (5)

38 Cocky Republican infiltrating party (5)

39 Delinquent young woman following soldiers (6)

40 Getting on Circle Line, finishing at Greenford (3)

41 The wall-covering with uranium in is lower down (10)

Down

2 Run down area of London with rechabite housing (5)

3 Wait a while wrapping broken toy in meshed fabric (6, two words)

4 Garland of flowers left on a girl (5)

6 Enters again by means of keys (7)

7 Part of house certainly not a byre, by the sound of it (6)

8 Blade with which king made knight arise? (4)

10 Returning award shows approval of eco-friendly publishing (6, hyphened)

13 Light-hearted official, breaking into gallop, runs off (8)

15 US soldier, backward but no communist, slighted (7)

21 Most brilliant for checking veracity, roughly speaking (8)

27 Call around a second time offering greeting (7)

29 Made rapid progress in English, regarding part of tongue (6)

32 Ensure one’s slip is no longer showing? (6, two words)

34 Scratch, but collect points (5)

35 Social inadequate, weird when upset? (5)

36 Market always stocks salmon (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 30 August. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.