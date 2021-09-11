2523: Monstrous regiment

The unclued Across lights are of a kind when preceded by one word, as are the unclued Down lights (one pair) when preceded by another. Brewer confirms them all.

Across

1 Pointless dissertations are more than this (5)

4 Breathing disorder altered my shape – and me! (9)

9 Companion dressed in fragrant black and white (10)

11 With openers of exceptional note, Surrey usually enforce follow on (5)

12 Time passed quickly, say – it’s sickening (7, two words)

14 Spare change – in Turkey, once? (5)

15 Exult as colonel finally spikes attack (5)

21 Quiet relaxation time, we’re told, is a source of satisfaction (8)

22 Away from home, not in charge (7)

24 Runs by Hassett regularly upset old emperor (4)

25 Starter for photographic developer (4)

27 Quiffed couriers were in tears (7)

33 Blue with cold, I rushed back (6)

34 Navy vehicle comes round streams (5)

35 Examines prior to stealing luggage (5)

37 Extended tribute that’s for the Archers? (7)

39 Ron, the chef, is cooking from now on (10)

40 President Imran follows a Vauxhall to city on the Volga (9)

Down

1 Poor Phoebe’s limits just can’t be attained (13, two words)

3 Shape singular incision around record (6)

4 Applying this, expect a blank look (6)

6 Headgear the rain ruined (7)

7 Australian fast-medium bowler will half-heartedly wander about furtively (5)

10 Genuine gold later fastened around Tom (13)

13 Cutter in sea mist was capsizing (7)

17 Latest bulletin about coups d’état Scot dismissed (6)

18 Could be 16 on film (6)

19 Brilliant lecturer leaves poet? (7)

20 Springs over cellars (6)

23 Smarmy upper-class count dismissed, as above (8)

30 Fish – pop star eats it (6)

31 French lad taking motorway to London suburb, avoiding sea (6)

32 Fire takes roof off jalopy (5)

36 Up till now, not quite a piece of furniture (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 27 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.