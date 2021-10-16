2528: Not to Lose

Unclued entries are words (one hyphened) or phrases (three of four words each, one of three words, two each of two words), sharing a common direction. Elsewhere, ignore one accent.

Across

1 One rep loses a Hebridean (8)

6 Tribute in silver blocks (6)

11 Mediterranean islander getting mercy from another (5)

13 Fairly distribute charge amateur cannot make? (7)

14 Aggressive woman’s cross when a man goes outside (6)

16 Bring up … this? (4)

17 E. coli sat tight – such drugs required? (8)

21 A child getting into musical instrument nearly caught by dance (8)

23 Oceanic winds blow (7)

25 Eight perhaps could be made by this, potting black? (3)

26 It would be kind to show man in this colour (3)

28 Some doubt about uncompetitive marketplace for pharmaceutical firm (7)

29 Second beetle not good for lizard (8)

34 Young deer caught in grip of headless cuttlefish; they live in wet ground (8)

35 Some reverberation on record (4)

36 It’s great when newspaper replaces advert with expertise (6)

38 After separation, join train switching unit’s direction (7)

39 Look after someone on vacation, nearly 37 (5, two words)

41 Fruit hard to get in school (6)

42 England striker, that might be spent? (8)

Down

1 Sauciness interfered with dispensations (9)

2 Prison disturbance (4)

3 Exalted record again to shock French (6)

4 Voice recorder catches men reflecting about memory (6)

5 Critic heading off impresario about awful tat (8)

6 Glorify Zoe, wrestling with her independence (7)

7 Girl inspiring Romeo to tie the knot (5)

9 Penniless specialist to bring into operation (5)

15 Vitamin C ingested by ultimately bedridden Scotsman (6)

19 Members sitting here on this costs nothing (8, two words)

20 Saw struggle before 7 (6)

27 Heretics consume European fish, from the South (7)

30 Petty Officer leaves waste for animal food (6)

31 Old chestnut that’s extremely valuable in autumn (6)

32 Valuable material found in robbery liquidated (5)

33 Electrical unit using your name, what? (5)

37 School age, after dismissing head (4)

