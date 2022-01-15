2535: Green light! Cross!

In this pangrammatical puzzle, the unclued lights are of a kind near 21A. Ignore all accents.

Across

7 Fresh out of Pinewood (3)

11 Prisoner’s popular winning move (6)

13 Sympathy strike at the docks? (7)

15 All the monks in class (5)

17 Some reach a téléphérique in Alpine ski resort (6)

18 A harp playing for Restoration playwright Behn (5)

21 Old German graduate going round Qawra’s isle (5)

22 Rice dish with bit of thyme dropped in on one’s knee (7)

27 New investment in gold bonds is for older women (7)

29 Little girl encountered in rubber boots (5)

30 Works Scott composed out East (6)

32 Almost imperceptibly moves the lips (5)

34 Novelist on the shelf? (6)

36 Attendant meets men in stately home (5)

37 Antelope put on a cross (5)

38 Former MP, Sir Gerald, in pub in African port, reflecting (7)

40 Some tannoy with parts regularly omitted (3)

41 Goose tongue or alpine Santa sorted (11, two words)

Down

1 Top grocery distributed flyer (10)

2 Leap atop bonkers and attract one’s interest (8, two words)

3 Just you having twelve fish on end of line (9, three words)

4 Cynthia Noble dancing up above the stalls (12, three words)

5 Regalia ordered for cattle accommodation (7)

6 Wholesale trader is Ivory’s film partner (8)

8 Send a telegram form the borders of Wiltshire (4)

10 Swimmer Mark’s stocky dog (5)

12 Frozen food and pork pie brought up in turn (6)

14 Like a greeting from Atlanta Louis translated (12)

21 Drunk northern man about town on the Tarn (9)

23 Wise words giving direction about two animals (8)

26 Exclamation from heart of whose girl? (7)

28 Web designer commonly in the garden? (6)

31 Tell tales of Senegal and Kenya (5)

33 Risky, like and old US car, it seems (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 31 January. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.

Download a printable version here.