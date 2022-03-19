2547: Ascending order

The (unrelated) unclued lights (one of three words, four of two words, (one with an apostrophe), one pair and two hyphened), can be arranged in ascending order with one appearing twice.

Across

4 Fire extinguisher reveals bone and shoe (11, two words)

11 Cross-country for Porterfield’s team (7)

13 Ken’s forte amending binders? (9, two words)

14 ‘There’s no commoner letter …’ (Macbeth) (5)

16 Party including one teetotaller once again (5)

23 Exhibitors in the rain? (7)

24 Czech, maybe, in square loo (4)

25 Feel less miserable given standing ovation? (7, two words)

30 Tremendous weight of surreal montage (7)

31 Beseeching chum for gem (4)

32 Straw breaking camel’s back, profligate (7)

34 It’s almost dark – almost! (4)

35 With immediate effect, a sign of winter – about 0F (7, three words)

37 Finally unsafe – caught in aircraft, Do this! (5)

40 Hot rock from good-hearted mother (5)

41 Sadly leave rich knight (9)

42 Spending spree, wasting pounds on plant (6)

43 Yes indeed. Under 50% (7, two words)

44 Cold and hot sweets are prepared for snack (11, two words)

Down

2 Health food, 18 of course (6)

3 Bird has change of course over far end of lake (5)

6 Europeans with no head for travellers’ accommodation (4)

7 Pulled out or turned in (7)

8 Irritable, like our cats and dogs? (7)

9 Fitness review: I buy last one (9)

10 Delivery vehicle with nickel and lead following motorway (7)

15 Prophet’s artistic grandma (5)

22 Tub-thumper, US politician, keen on getting a hearing (9)

26 Irish composer involved in tribal feud (5)

27 Inscription in mine in terrible heap (7)

29 Extra few words on unknown county (43) featuring old butterflies (7)

33 Fruit for Doc during game (6)

36 Welshman and Scotsman clash over nymph (5)

38 Some divorcee’s name (4)

39 To start with, Tim Ambrose twice says ‘good bye’ (4, hyphened)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 4 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.

Download a printable version here.