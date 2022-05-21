2556: Recent origins

The unclued entries have something in common, and are the most recent of their type. One umlaut should be ignored in these entries, and elsewhere an accent.

Across

1 Perhaps not swinging is sordid (5)

4 I might get candy floss. Like some chocolate? (9, two words)

10 State with importance line interrupts fluency (10, two words)

11 Local watery path to utilise crossing island (6)

12 Recycled material for further education that’s fabulous (7)

14 Art cleaning the same estate (5)

15 Some anxiety managing roots (5)

16 Rowboat in trouble without this at first? (6, hyphened)

22 32 stops to historic period (8)

23 Backing one to hide Irish works on more than one level (7)

24 A capital problem for the young fools (4)

25 Place of safety for Tesla (4)

27 Detective lacking manners is thrust down (7)

29 The aria played by international flautists (8)

32 Doormen rudely ejecting old and new (6)

34 Host one from Arc de Triomphe ultimately (5)

36 Local pilot flying around California (7)

37 Notice Rob sounding gorgeous (6)

40 Distinguished knight in turn needing these (5)

Down

1 Stick herbs around where sailors recover (10, two words)

2 Goddess without aspiration to inspiration (5)

5 Like, and unlike, verbal and nominal? (10)

7 Page director cannot do without (5)

9 Country requires energy to contain this volcano (4)

13 Some flight flew, then turned like a night in Illyria (7)

15 Former name for fire (6)

17 Incline to sit below terrible spider (10)

18 With cover in place, runs die out (7)

21 Presumably get off horse to jeer (6)

26 The hard-working forces of Paris (7)

28 Doctor means Home Counties all together (7, two words)

30 One entertained by fancy name of Crete’s mountain (6)

31 Rule or abdicate, with Charles finally absent (5)

33 River, originally high in the heart of Switzerland (5)

34 Rank of Frenchman necessary to set a table (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 6 June. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.

Download a printable version here.