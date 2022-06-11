2559: Platinum upgrade

Reading clockwise around the perimeter are six theme words, in random order, one of which starts in square 38. The other two theme words are the unclued lights, one of which can be preceded by one normal solution which solvers should highlight.

Across

11 Limerick perhaps, shortened to make an impression (5)

12 Go to the front outside of Leatherhead (4)

13 Hurried, getting caught by Henry’s farm (5)

14 European gentleman concealed gaol-break (7)

15 With due respect to gun-dog – here’s the leader (4,6)

17 Kid is tense. Relax! (5)

20 Person in short race, small and peripheral (8)

21 The way extremists go (3,3)

23 Left harbour bearing wine (4)

26 Smooth main road (5)

27 Tin and sodium found amongst the Small Isles (5)

28 Like some previous edition? (4)

30 Back issue about furious vagabonds (6)

31 It’s secret, so be quiet – the both of you! (4-4)

36 Male captivated by goddess revealing bust (5)

38 Spirit and energy oneself embraces during fight (6,4)

40 Didn’t lie – was a candidate (5)

41 Against cutting prank (4)

42 Consolation, if repeated, at that point (5)

Down

2 Water swilling around in pots and pans (7)

3 Periodic table? (10)

4 This country overturned delay in the Gulf (6)

5 Perform punishment, upset teacher’s head (5)

6 Foremost crossword compiler, almost sweet (8)

7 Sir Mark Bush, Senior (5)

8 Estonian with one style of Pakistani cuisine (5)

10 Head spread! (4)

16 Animal making dash, getting trapped ultimately (5)

18 Cunning tricks may be fine (4)

22 I complain about girl (5)

24 Former pupil only Lawrence dated (8)

25 Oddly rougher area of Germany (4)

29 Halo of golden songbird, say (7)

32 Leeks cultivated with hard cash (6)

33 Classical actor with uniform for actor Reeves (5)

34 Frozen, like eels say (5)

35 His US cooks creating delicacy (5)

37 Final judgement upset one’s state of mind (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 27 June. There are two runners-up prizes of £20.

