2568: Next door have gone

The unclued lights, two of two words, and including four pairs using two of the unclued lights twice, are of a kind.

Across

1 Metal-workers task expanded reportedly to include trophy (4-4)

11 Bill’s new car. Capital! (5)

13 A way to work out the last part of Hedda Gabler, possibly (7)

17 Patrols out with new steel breastplate (8)

21 Dark patches from red-top special getting loads of money (8)

23 Charladies had omitted mixing pastries (7)

25 Crust of bread, for starters. Yes! (3)

26 River several recalled with nothing missing (3)

28 Old boys’ meeting concerning wedding (7)

29 Protection for half a day’s almost hell (8)

34 A fraction of Satanism in another form (8)

35 A river? Certainly not! But it is! (4)

36 Restrain petrel round the South (6)

38 Amid uproar, said to be treated with contempt (7)

39 Wash out during winter in Serbia (5)

41 Gives out, say, direction about the way (6)

42 Cancels order for windscreens – not new (8)

Down

1 Keen perception at Gloucestershire port (9)

2 Nibble and kiss (4)

4 King partly suffered raw deal, being overthrown (6)

5 Group of clues in the French sport (8)

6 Cultivating sesame on waterfall. Good (7)

7 Letter from pub after drink (5)

8 Sudden attacks upset Tunis prior (10)

9 Praise is no longer key (5)

15 Field event debate is cut (6)

18 Grandiloquence is around, having done away with coat of varnish (10)

22 African lizards, gnus and zebras – 20 lost out (9)

24 X on the map, as cow wanders away from foaming watercourse (8)

27 Material in great heaps, we’re told (7)

30 Wanders around furtively and pries (6)

31 Cyclin’ with one item of beachwear (6)

33 Extinct birds are the same at parties (5)

37 Employed, but exploited (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 30 August.

