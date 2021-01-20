Priti Patel admits Boris got borders wrong

The government's border policy has become an increasing cause of bemusement among MPs and the country at large. The UK did not close its borders during the first lockdown when countries such as New Zealand did. When they did eventually bring in tighter border restrictions, it was just at the point Conservative MPs thought they ought to be opening up.

This time around, things are stricter, yet there were still delays. A new requirement to have a negative Covid test 72 hours before travelling to the UK has been brought in but even that had little sense of urgency with confusion over whether it would come into effect last Friday or Monday.

Now the Cabinet divisions over the policy are coming to light. Guido Fawkes has obtained a recording of Priti Patel speaking at a Conservative event this week in which she said that she called for the borders to be shut last March. The Home Secretary told Tory members:

'On ‘should we have closed our borders earlier’ the answer is yes, I was an advocate of closing them last March'.

At the time, there were reports that she had clashed with the Prime Minister on the issue. However, the comments confirming this count as a breach of collective cabinet responsibility. When the comments were raised by Keir Starmer at PMQs, Boris Johnson would only say that the UK's approach now was a tough one with regards to borders.

As well as not knowing her words would be made public, there is another reason Patel will feel more relaxed about speaking frankly on the issue. She is now in the majority. Even the Prime Minister with hindsight would likely now have closed the borders in March. Ministers widely agree that countries that did shut their borders or bring in tough measures on arrivals fared better. This is reflected in discussion these days about the rules for the borders in the months ahead. Border restrictions will be in place for some time, even if the vaccine rollout goes well.

Last week, ministers discussed what they could learn or take from Australia's hotel quarantine policy, where arrivals have to quarantine in government approved facilities at their own expense. Such a policy limits the number of people who can enter the country dramatically due to the limited number of spaces available in these hotels. However, concerns over new variants and a desire to keep control of cases means that border restrictions are viewed as more important than ever.

Tellingly, when Matt Hancock recently spoke to The Spectator he said that the public should be able to have a great summer – but he suggested it would be a great British summer, with the Health Secretary saying he has already booked his Cornwall getaway. Ministers are sceptical that even if the rollout stays on schedule, jet setting will be on the menu anytime soon.