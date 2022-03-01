Add Sake to Taste – discover seafood and sake pairings in London

JFOODO has brought together the most sought-after Japanese sake varieties with London’s top restaurants to create food pairings to enhance and delight your palate.

The campaign is designed to introduce, educate and make London fall in love with sake. We will be focusing on the harmony of sake and seafood, one of the best pairings that enhances the umami, which translates in Japanese as the ‘essence of deliciousness’.

This campaign will run until 18 March, giving you the next few weeks to explore the world of sake with some of the best restaurants in London. This melting pot of British, Japanese, French and, well, any cuisine you can imagine helps us explore new ways of experiencing your food.

To learn more about your new favourite sake and which restaurants have created sensational pairings, please visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/uk/taste

Brat Climpson’s Arch

Helmsley Place, E8

Smoked mussel escabeche

Paired with Kawatsuru Junmai

Taka

Marylebone High Street, W1

Bluefin tuna tartare, smoked gochujang soy, confit egg yolk and roasted nuts

Paired with Kamoizumi Jumai Daiginjo

Kiln

Brewer Street, W1

Ikejime pollock and pomelo salad

Paired with Hyakujuro ‘Judai’ Yamahai Junmai Ginjo

The Sea The Sea

Pavilion Road, SW1X

Dry aged kingfish (sashimi), spilt chickpea miso kombujime sea bream, turnip and dashi

Paired with Kotsuzumi Hanafubuki

Sachi At Pantechnicon

Motcomb Street, SW1X

Masu tataki — seared steelhead trout, sumiso, pickled shimeji, buckwheat

Paired with Gozenshu 9 ‘Rocky Mountain’, Tsuji Honten (Okayama)

Broadcaster

Wood Ln, W12

Crispy Haddock, Triple Cooked chips, mushy peas & tartare sauce

Paired with Kasumitsuru Yamahai Ginjo Junmai

The Oystermen

Henrietta St, London WC2E

Half a Dozen Fresh Oysters Mignonette

Paired with Shirayuki "Clear Sky" Itami Morohaku Honjōzō

Boisdale Group

Eccleston St, SW1W | Cabot Square, E14 | Swedeland Court, EC2M

Crispy Squid, smoked chilli sauce

Paired with Akashi-Tai Junmai Ginjo Sparkling

The Flat Three

Holland Park Ave, W11

Wild turbot, fermented butter & sea leeks

Paired with Silver Mountain, Yamahai Junmai, Tedonigawa

Roof Garden at Pantechnicon

Motcomb St, SW1X

Trout, egg butter & dill, smorrebrod

Paired with Kubota Junmai Daiginjo, Kubota Brewery, Niigata