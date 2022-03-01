Sponsored Content
Add Sake to Taste – discover seafood and sake pairings in London
Explore seafood and sake pairings at your favourite London restaurants
JFOODO has brought together the most sought-after Japanese sake varieties with London’s top restaurants to create food pairings to enhance and delight your palate.
The campaign is designed to introduce, educate and make London fall in love with sake. We will be focusing on the harmony of sake and seafood, one of the best pairings that enhances the umami, which translates in Japanese as the ‘essence of deliciousness’.
This campaign will run until 18 March, giving you the next few weeks to explore the world of sake with some of the best restaurants in London. This melting pot of British, Japanese, French and, well, any cuisine you can imagine helps us explore new ways of experiencing your food.
To learn more about your new favourite sake and which restaurants have created sensational pairings, please visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/uk/taste
Brat Climpson’s Arch
Helmsley Place, E8
Smoked mussel escabeche
Paired with Kawatsuru Junmai
Taka
Marylebone High Street, W1
Bluefin tuna tartare, smoked gochujang soy, confit egg yolk and roasted nuts
Paired with Kamoizumi Jumai Daiginjo
Kiln
Brewer Street, W1
Ikejime pollock and pomelo salad
Paired with Hyakujuro ‘Judai’ Yamahai Junmai Ginjo
The Sea The Sea
Pavilion Road, SW1X
Dry aged kingfish (sashimi), spilt chickpea miso kombujime sea bream, turnip and dashi
Paired with Kotsuzumi Hanafubuki
Sachi At Pantechnicon
Motcomb Street, SW1X
Masu tataki — seared steelhead trout, sumiso, pickled shimeji, buckwheat
Paired with Gozenshu 9 ‘Rocky Mountain’, Tsuji Honten (Okayama)
Broadcaster
Wood Ln, W12
Crispy Haddock, Triple Cooked chips, mushy peas & tartare sauce
Paired with Kasumitsuru Yamahai Ginjo Junmai
The Oystermen
Henrietta St, London WC2E
Half a Dozen Fresh Oysters Mignonette
Paired with Shirayuki "Clear Sky" Itami Morohaku Honjōzō
Boisdale Group
Eccleston St, SW1W | Cabot Square, E14 | Swedeland Court, EC2M
Crispy Squid, smoked chilli sauce
Paired with Akashi-Tai Junmai Ginjo Sparkling
The Flat Three
Holland Park Ave, W11
Wild turbot, fermented butter & sea leeks
Paired with Silver Mountain, Yamahai Junmai, Tedonigawa
Roof Garden at Pantechnicon
Motcomb St, SW1X
Trout, egg butter & dill, smorrebrod
Paired with Kubota Junmai Daiginjo, Kubota Brewery, Niigata