Sponsored Content
Add Sake to Taste – perfect seafood and sake pairings in London
Explore seafood and sake pairings at your favourite London restaurants
As JFOODO’s ‘Add Sake to Taste’ campaign continues, we want you to continue to enjoy the perfect combination of sake and seafood.
London is known for some of the best restaurants in the world and we have paired up with 20 of them for your enjoyment.
Each restaurant has created a specific dish that matches with a specific sake to open your palate to umami. Some of these restaurants will continue to serve sake after the campaign. By the time you’ve visited each site, you’ll be an honorary sake ninja and an ambassador to everyone you know.
Sake is sophisticated, unobtrusive, delicious and fun.
Visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/uk/taste/index.html to learn more about the restaurants, seafood and sake pairings.
And remember, with any meal: #AddSakeToTaste.
- Akari
- Boisdale Group (Belgravia)
- Boisdale Group (Bishopsgate)
- Boisdale Group (Canary Wharf)
- Bisushima
- Brat
- Brat at Climpson’s Arch
- Broadcaster
- Dinings SW3
- Kiln Soho
- Ikoyi
- Oystermen
- Roof Garden at Pantechnicon
- Sachi at Pantechnicon
- Smoking Goat
- Sumi London
- Taka Marylebone
- The Flat Three
- The Sea, The Sea
- Yashin Ocean House
Sumi London
Westbourne Grove W11. Otoro Aburi Nigiri with truffles and caviar. Paired with Sohomare Karakuchi
Ikoyi
St James’s Market SW1Y. Plantain smoked kelp and blackberry. Paired with Yauemon Silent Forest Junmai Ginjo
Brat
Redchurch Street, E1. Lobster smoked butter and citrus salad. Paired with Kawatsuru Black label, Junmai Daiginjo
Sachi at Pantechnicon
Motcomb Street, SW1X. Masu tataki - seared steelhead trout, sumiso pickled shimeji, buckwheat. Paired with Gozenshu 9‘Rocky Mountain’, Tsuji Honten (Okayama)
The Flat Three
Holland Park Avenue, W11. Sea bass sashimi and forced Yorkshire rhubarb. Paired with Sleeping beauty, junmai ginjo Hiyaoroshi, Masumi