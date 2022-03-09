Add Sake to Taste – perfect seafood and sake pairings in London

As JFOODO’s ‘Add Sake to Taste’ campaign continues, we want you to continue to enjoy the perfect combination of sake and seafood.

London is known for some of the best restaurants in the world and we have paired up with 20 of them for your enjoyment.

Each restaurant has created a specific dish that matches with a specific sake to open your palate to umami. Some of these restaurants will continue to serve sake after the campaign. By the time you’ve visited each site, you’ll be an honorary sake ninja and an ambassador to everyone you know.

Sake is sophisticated, unobtrusive, delicious and fun.

Visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/uk/taste/index.html to learn more about the restaurants, seafood and sake pairings.

And remember, with any meal: #AddSakeToTaste.

Westbourne Grove W11. Otoro Aburi Nigiri with truffles and caviar. Paired with Sohomare Karakuchi

St James’s Market SW1Y. Plantain smoked kelp and blackberry. Paired with Yauemon Silent Forest Junmai Ginjo

Redchurch Street, E1. Lobster smoked butter and citrus salad. Paired with Kawatsuru Black label, Junmai Daiginjo

Motcomb Street, SW1X. Masu tataki - seared steelhead trout, sumiso pickled shimeji, buckwheat. Paired with Gozenshu 9‘Rocky Mountain’, Tsuji Honten (Okayama)

Holland Park Avenue, W11. Sea bass sashimi and forced Yorkshire rhubarb. Paired with Sleeping beauty, junmai ginjo Hiyaoroshi, Masumi