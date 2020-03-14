America has turned into a bad joke

Gstaad

Rumours about the virus are flying around this village. First there was talk of a hotel being temporarily quarantined, then a shindig given by a fat social climber where one of the guests was said to be infected. So far these seem to have been false alarms but still the fat old rich who don’t ski are panicking, staying indoors and incommunicado. This is good news.

Even better news is that I’ve been skiing with my son and have never had a better time, although he did have to wait for me at times. The snow was unexpectedly good and there was plenty of it. My trouble is that I look down from a south-facing verandah and see green fields. But there’s plenty of the white stuff elsewhere, and I took full advantage of it all week, skiing slowly these days, but still taking on all mountains and slopes. My boy has been a very good companion, and he has lots of young women hanging around, which helps almost as much as the good snow conditions.

On a more serious matter, the deficiencies of globalisation are revealed when people who have been lulled to sleep by those EU con artists wake up to countless threats while the unelected scrubbers in Brussels drink and make merry, though no longer at our expense. The mainstream left-wing media is as complicit as hell in the latest fiasco, more concerned that no Chinese person feels insulted than with what the criminal commie government tried to conceal.

Globalisation is a fait accompli. There is no turning back, alas. But a re-examination of our reliance on China as ground zero for manufacturing needs a second look. Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods were long overdue, but then up popped the virus, so people put two and two together and got five. The Chinese rulers are bad and mad but they didn’t infect us on purpose. Still, China took away factory production from Uncle Sam, and I’d like to see the good uncle claim those jobs back. But will Americans sit in large numbers behind sewing machines stitching up clothing? Nah, the jobs should leave China and head for Vietnam and Bangladesh. Americans watch too much television and cannot stay awake over assembly lines fitting electronics into circuit boards. Also one needs strength of character and patience to work on an assembly line, and Americans are now too feminised by the constant #MeToo propaganda to be able to hold firm. Plus they cry so easily now, and everything upsets them. They actually root for movie superheroes to defeat super monsters. The whole nation has been dumbed down to moronic levels.

Which brings me to Woody Allen. What used to be called being railroaded is now called justice. But justice for whom, I ask you. Mia Farrow has a Medea-like revenge in mind because Woody dropped her and went for a young South Korean whom she had adopted. The two Farrows, Ronan and Dylan, I think of as publicity freaks. Dylan’s charges against Woody in the 1990s were twice dismissed, yet the cancel culture has prevailed and killed his memoir. How dare he publish something that Mia and Ronan and Dylan don’t agree with! The trio would have fitted in nicely back in 1930s Berlin. Woody Allen, as good an artist as there is nowadays, is cancelled by three of the biggest phonies on the planet, and Hachette plays along, as outrageous an injustice as there is but par for the course. Cowardice is not new, especially in movies and publishing.

America has turned into a bad joke, a paradise for phonies, self-important grievance-mongers, foul-mouthed whiny women, vomit-inducing feminists and New York Times imbeciles. Not that France is any better, but at least they had the guts to give my friend Roman Polanski first prize. I was around Polanski in the year that his latest accuser claims to have been raped by him. It seems strange that the woman in question kept silent all these years, then suddenly went public the day his great film about Dreyfus was released.

This should sound a bell to wake us all up about what is happening. The phonies have taken over and are using strong-arm tactics to silence anyone they don’t agree with. They want to remake man and society in their own image. Well, it is time we stood up and told them to shove it. Toby Young’s Free Speech Union is a good start.