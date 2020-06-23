Boris announces major lockdown easing

Speaking in the Chamber this lunchtime, the Prime Minister declared that ‘our long national hibernation is coming to an end’ as he unveiled the most drastic easing of lockdown yet. Phase three of the road map will see parts of the hospitality industry reopen from 4 July while individuals will be able to socialise with greater freedom. Announcing the changes, Boris Johnson emphasised that his government was only able to make these changes due to the progress made as a result of people abiding by the rules. Should this fail to be the case in the future or the number of cases rise, Johnson warned he would not hesitate to put the brake on as 'caution will remain our watchword'.

As for the changes, the two-metre social distancing rule is to go from 4 July in England and be replaced by 'one-metre plus'. The idea is that depending on where you are, a one-metre distance is fine so long as there are certain caveats such as the wearing of masks. The relaxing of the two-metre rule allows more businesses to open. Establishments allowed to resume their activities from 4 July include hotels, campsites, places of worship, libraries, workplace canteens, bars, pubs, restaurants, outdoor playgrounds, cinemas, museums and galleries.

However, these venues are unlikely to appear as they did the last time the public visited. Each sector has specific guidelines, with one-way systems to be brought in depending on the setup and human contact reduced where possible. As for the businesses that are unable to open still, they include gyms, nightclubs and beauty salons. However, figures in government suggest there could be hope for reopening as the summer goes on.

On social contact, two households will be able to meet indoors in England from 4 July. Crucially, rules around social contact are now an issue of guidance rather than legislation. This is a shift senior Tories – and some ministers – have been pushing for. It suggests we are moving to a place where individuals are encouraged to assess their own risks.