Why a Covid inquiry could help Boris Johnson

Each week it seems as though a new public figure enters the foray to offer their verdict on who is to blame for mistakes made in the UK response to coronavirus. Today Boris Johnson committed to holding an official inquiry to find out just this. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson said – in response to a question from Lib Dem leadership hopeful Ed Davey – that although he does not think now is the time for it, there would have to be an independent inquiry in the future:

“ 'Of course Mr Speaker we will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly we will have an independent inquiry into what happened.'

While this is the first time the Prime Minister has firmly committed to a public inquiry, it has been viewed as inevitable for some time. The size of the UK death toll compared with other countries means there's a sense it cannot be brushed away or reduced to a report. As Fraser previously revealed, one minister has been keeping a detailed timeline of his actions – starting in January – in preparation.

In truth, there are some in government who believe a public inquiry in due course could actually be quite helpful. At the moment, polling suggests the public are most likely to blame the government for errors made in the handling of coronavirus. However, there are government figures who believe an inquiry will point the finger at others – from Public Health England to scientific advisers and the civil service. Already the government is working out its message to the public at the end of this crisis. The decision to shake-up the civil service – at an accelerated pace – and reform social care are in part so they can say steps have been taken to make sure the same mistakes are not repeated.