Tory MPs have Boris Johnson’s fate in their hands

Boris Johnson goes into the weekend with his fate in the hands of Tory MPs. Since the Prime Minister apologised in the Commons chamber for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden during lockdown, there has been a concerted effort to shore up his position.

Members of the Cabinet have come out to defend him and Boris Johnson has frequented the MPs’ tearoom. As of Thursday, there was increased optimism that Sue Gray’s report into alleged Downing Street parties would be something Johnson could weather – with speculation building that he would then reshuffle his Downing Street team and attempt a reset to put the whole saga behind him. The thinking went that if Johnson could get to the local elections – where expectations are already pretty low – and achieve an okay result, talk of his departure would die down.

Only there are early signs that this scenario might be harder to achieve. Overnight new claims emerged in the Telegraph of two No. 10 parties held the night before Prince Philip's funeral – at a time when Covid restrictions banned indoor mixing. One of the said events was a leaving party for James Slack, then director of communications. He has this morning apologised for the event – thereby confirming it did happen.

It’s worth noting that the Prime Minister himself attended neither event. But the reaction among MPs last night was one of frustration – the drip drip nature of these stories is one of the main concerns in the parliamentary party. It raises the question: who needs to go in order to make the stories stop?

While few believe there will be enough letters to trigger a confidence vote in the next few weeks, Johnson could find himself under more pressure next week after MPs return from a weekend in their constituencies where they will get a sense of how much this is – or isn't – cutting through. A sign of trouble ahead comes from the Sutton Coldfield Conservative Association which has unanimously passed a motion calling on Johnson to stand down. The constituency is represented by Andrew Mitchell and has a Conservative majority of nearly 20,000. It's for the reasons above that numerous ministers, MPs and government aides believe a leadership election this year is more likely than not.