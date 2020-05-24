Boris Johnson’s political gamble over Cummings

Despite calls from a growing number of Tory MPs for Dominic Cummings to go over allegations that he breached lockdown guidance, Boris Johnson used today's press conference to give his senior aide his full backing. In unambiguous terms, the Prime Minister began proceedings by telling the public he had held lengthy discussions with Cummings over the past 48 hours and concluded he had no case to answer to. Of Cummings's decision to travel 260 miles from London to Durham to self isolate so that he and his family had childcare nearby, Johnson said his adviser had simply 'followed the instincts of every father and every parent and I do not mark him down for that'.

The Prime Minister tried to move the conversation on by announcing that his government will press ahead with the phased reopening of schools from June 1. However, as soon as the Q&A began Johnson was forced to return to the subject of his aide. Faced with questions over whether Cummings remaining in post undermined the government's public health message, the Prime Minister repeated his belief that Cummings had done nothing wrong.

While he implied that some of the reporting so far on the story was faulty he did not volunteer any new information to counter any of the claims. Johnson insisted that the rules had not changed – and had not been undermined – as there was always a clause for special circumstances for childcare issues. He said Cummings's case was different to other government advisers who had quit after breaching lockdown guidance as his actions 'were determined by the childcare needs of the family'.

So, where does this leave the government? Johnson's emphatic backing of Cummings shows that Downing Street would like to draw a line under this story. Rather than bow to demands for Cummings to go or even an inquiry, he has made the calculation that his government can ride this one out. But the story will rumble on. As well as Labour plans to go on the attack, there is plenty of discontent on the Tory benches. A number of ministers and MPs believe the current position is unsustainable and that saying Cummings has not done anything wrong undermines the government's lockdown messaging.

Johnson's decision provide a full throttle defence of Cummings shows that he is not overly bothered by a few negative front pages or a handful of irritated MPs. However, there are two things to watch out for. Firstly, whether any new information comes to light. With that in mind, the Prime Minister is due to appear before the liaison committee. Secondly, if in the coming days and weeks trust in the government falls and they lose public support. Either could mean that the picture changes.