Bridge | 11 April 2020

I think it was Warren Buffett who said: ‘Bridge is such a sensational game that I wouldn’t mind being in jail if I had three cellmates who were decent players.’ It is so endlessly fascinating and surprising that you are rarely bored and never alone. Since the shock of all the bridge clubs closing overnight, and a day or two of walking around (indoors ofc) like headless chickens, it soon became clear that a new and parallel bridge universe was opening up online. BBO (download it for free) has more than tripled its log-on figures in two weeks. You can play random games, set games, watch the champs or take part in the same tournaments that you have played in for years — online. What’s not to love?

The very popular Acol Club daily duplicate is now available to play on BBO. This hand was defended by an expert who got a top for himself and his partner.

A rare natural auction led to a great contract. They may have missed the absolute top spot of 6NT, but bidding any slam at Pairs is usually good enough for a decent score.

Everyone in the field made a game or slam contract as N/S, except at this table. What happened? West — someone whose online name had a big star next to it — went passive with his lead and selected the ◆10. Declarer won in dummy, and made the normal play of running the ♥Jack — which held! The ♥10 followed and was also ducked to West, who suddenly found his trump Queen and played a second Diamond…

Oops. Dummy was in lockdown!